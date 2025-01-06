Red Bridge rebuild not a guarantee yet, as province starts lengthy planning process

Photo: Michael Potestio What's left of the Red Bridge is being pulled from the South Thompson River this winter and what will follow is a lengthy planning process to consider whether or not a rebuild will move ahead, and at the same location.

Officials don't expect to know for certain what will replace the Red Bridge for at least another year — and whether or not the span is even rebuilt appears to be up for debate.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is not committing to a rebuild of the bridge until a lengthy planning process has taken place.

Steve Sirett, the ministry's executive director for the Southern Interior, told Castanet Kamloops there is no specific timeline for rebuilding the bridge due to the amount of planning required.

He told Castanet it’s too early to say with certainty the bridge will be replaced at this point as it would preclude the planning work MOTI will be doing with the City of Kamloops and the Tk’emlúps band, who will be involved in the decision making process.

The 88-year-old wooden truss bridge was destroyed at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 19 in an apparent arson that saw the bridge fully engulfed in flames before crashing into the waters of the South Thompson River.

Sirett said the entire planning process, including geotechnical and archeological studies that will need to occur are likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

“But we'll really know more as we go forward and we learn more about just what challenges we're dealing with in the area from a geotechnical and archeological standpoint,” he said.

Ministry hiring consultant

Sirett said the province is hiring a consultant to work alongside the city and band on long-term needs for the corridor as a result of losing the bridge.

He said part of the planning work will “look at all potential solutions and options going forward that supports both communities’ transportation networks and growth.”

Sirett said the former bridge was built to accommodate essentially only passenger vehicles and pedestrians, and “any new bridge that gets built there” would be built to modern-day standards, accommodating larger vehicles.

“We need to ensure that, should a new bridge go in there, the surrounding road network can support that, so that's part of what we'll be looking at,” Sirett said.

He said the ministry needs to consider whether a new, larger bridge at that locations and the vehicles that would use it, would make for unsafe traffic situations.

He said whatever changes are made will also need to holistically consider vehicle traffic, pedestrians and transit, in consultation with the City fo Kamloops, Tk’emlúps, and include public engagement as well.

“We certainly understand the importance of that bridge, both for Tk’emlúps and the city, but when you go through these things, you want to make sure you're considering all options,” Sirett said.

Ahead of last fall’s election, Premier David Eby committed to rebuilding the Red Bridge.

"Yes, absolutely — we're going to be replacing that bridge," Eby told Castanet on Sept. 20.

The Red Bridge spanned the South Thompson River, connecting the City of Kamloops to the Tk'emlúps Band's reserve and industrial park. It also provides an alternative access to the Yellowhead Highway and North Thompson District.

Majority of cleanup complete

Sirett said cleaning up the remains of the Red Bridge was about 70 per cent complete as of mid-December, but work is still expected to continue through the winter months of 2025.

He said debris has been tested for contamination levels to ensure it is safe to be disposed and sent to a landfill.

The fire destroyed the bridge within minutes of being reported, with two of three spans over the water collapsing before and just after authorities arrived on scene.

The northernmost span was the last to collapse, and the fire is believed to have started on the top and middle of the bridge near the end of the southernmost span.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said the fire spread fast as old wooden bridges tend to contain flammable creosote-based wood preservers that, when combined with dry, old wood, can make for a fast-moving fire. He said if any type of accelerants were used they would have enhanced the rapidness of the burning as well.

The Red Bridge is a wooden Howe truss road bridge built in 1936 and was the third one built at that location — the first dating back to 1887 and the second 1912.

The fire was almost immediately ruled a suspected arson, but police have yet top identify any suspects.

There was also a fire that started on the beach below the southern end of the bridge two days earlier, and police are still investigating whether the two fires are connected.