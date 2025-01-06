Better winter conditions have Kamloops-area mountains, clubs seeing higher number of skiers

Photo: Christina Antoniak Skiers hit the slopes under the new West Bowl Express chairlift at Sun Peaks in November.

Kamloops-area mountains and ski clubs say good conditions brought skiers and snowboarders out en masse during the holiday season, with some even setting records.

Christina Antoniak, Sun Peaks Resort director of communications, said visitation at the resort was up by 10 per cent in December from last year and had the highest volume of visitors ever on a single day on Dec. 29, when it saw 7,000 people hit the slopes.

“We’re pacing really well from an overall visitation standpoint for January, February and March. We’re seeing really good pace on early bookings in the hotel sector, which is really encouraging,” Antoniak said.

She said this year has been much different than last season, which suffered from little snowfall and colder temperatures that kept visitors away.

“I think they’re just wanting to get their ski days in after last season, so I think what we’re seeing in the numbers is just that desire for people to get out on the slopes while the skiing is good,” she said.

The busiest time of the year for the resort is between Christmas and New Year's. Antoniak said the resort has been seeing a high numbers of bookings from the lower mainland, Australia and the U.S.

“Certainly the exchange rate is helping a bit from a U.S. perspective. Whenever the exchange rate is working in their favour we always see a bit of an uptake in business coming from the U.S.,” she said.

When Sun Peaks opened its slopes in November, it saw a higher number of visitors and a significant increase in snow over the previous year.

Lisa Daburger, manager of Harper Mountain Ski and Snowboard, said the mountain has been a "little busier" compared to last year, which she attributed to optimal snowfall and temperatures.

“Last year kind of had a bit of a rough, slow start, ended up being good in the end, but definitely a much better start this year,” she said.

While she said the mountain opened about a week later than usual, in mid-December, it was still open in time for the Holidays. Last year the mountain opened in January.

She said they primarily sees local visitors on the slopes.

“Everyone is just super excited to be up at the mountain and with all the great snow,” Daburger said.

Chelsea Francis, general manager of the Overlander Ski Club, which operates the Stake Lake cross country ski trails, said the club had been seeing around 400 to 600 people a day over the Holidays, which has been on par with the last several years.

She said the trails have received plenty of snow and opened in the last weekend in November, about a week ahead of schedule. The trails opened for the season in January last year.

“We actually got to have people skiing over the holidays for the first time in a few years,” Francis said.

She said a recreation boom that has occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the sport’s lower barrier of access has helped keep its trails busy.

“You don’t have to be particularly fit or anything like that, I think it’s just a really accessible winter activity that people can do with their families,” she said.