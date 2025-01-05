Kamloops Art Gallery invites community to opening of new winter exhibitions

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery is inviting the community to celebrate the opening of two winter exhibitions later this month.

The gallery will be holding an opening tour and reception for the new exhibitions on Jan. 18.

The first exhibition, titled Ithin-eh-wuk — we place ourselves at the centre, is a series of nationally exhibited photo-installations and videos by artists James Nicholas and Sandra Semchuk that is organized and circulated by the MacKenzie Art Gallery.

The second exhibition is titled dream ; nàte by artist Casey Koyczan and uses LiDAR scanning and 3D models to create a "projected landscape" of areas in the Kamloops region.

“The project incorporates digital elements and objects that form an immersive experience for the viewed in the Gallery,” the Kamloops Art Gallery says.

A seated conversation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception until 8 p.m.

The Kamloops Art Gallery says there will be an art-making area for children and live music by Daniela O’Fee. Wine by Twisted Spirits on 3rd, beer from Bright Eye Brewing and coffee will also be available for attendees.

The event is open to all ages and is free to attend.