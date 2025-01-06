Kamloops forecast calls for week of mixed weather with periods of snow and rain to come

Cindy White

Environment Canada is calling for a mixed bag of weather this week in Kamloops, with chances of rain or snow scattered throughout the forecast.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Monday with temperatures near -2 C but it will feel -7 C with wind chill in the morning. Cloudy periods and a low of -3 C are anticipated Monday night.

Tuesday will see periods of rain as temperatures rise to a high of 1 C. Rain will turn to periods of snow during the night as temperatures hit a low of -5 C.

Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with a high of -1 C. Cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are forecast for the night.

Cloudy skies will continue into Thursday with a high of 2 C. A 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are expected Thursday evening as temperatures are expected to hover around 0 C.

Skies will remain overcast into Friday when chances of rain or flurries will continue. A high of 4 C during the day is expected to drop to a low of -2 C Friday night.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies to continue over the weekend with daytime highs around 2 C.