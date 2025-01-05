Body worn cameras now in use by frontline Kamloops RCMP members

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer wears a body camera at the detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Kamloops RCMP officers have completed the rollout of body worn cameras to all of its participating 115 officers between their Kamloops and Tk'emlúps detachments.

The RCMP across Canada are implementing the use of the recording devices on officers, with Kamloops amongst the first few cities to be equipped. It’s a move police say is intended to increase safety and accountability.

Kamloops Mounties began receiving their cameras back on Dec. 9 — a process Supt. Jeff Pelley said took less than two weeks to fully deploy to frontline officers.

He confirmed all officers have now received their cameras and are using them in their work, noting that training began the same day groups of officers received their cameras over the weeks. Pelley also noted the RCMP have been discussing how the footage disclosure process will work with Crown Counsel.

Less than a month into their use, Pelley says he’s already heard a couple anecdotes that the cameras are having a positive impact.

Pelley said some officers told him in December that during some traffic stops with known individuals who had been adversarial in the past, were now more polite when interacting with police.

“We’ve had some compliments from our officers of seeing individuals, when interacting with police, their behaviour’s changing,” Pelley said, adding he feels examples like these will continue to increase.

The national RCMP expects 90 per cent of the detachments in Canada to be using body-worn cameras by November of this year.

A red light indicates when the camera is on, while a green one indicates it’s not recording.

Officers are required to be recording whenever attending a call for service.

“Basically, when an officer arrives for a call for service, it's a seat belt off and camera on at the earliest opportunity during the interaction,” Pelley said.

The cameras must also be activated when taking statements in the field, and when interacting with persons in custody.

Police are to notify individuals that they're being recorded, but emergency situations may delay or prohibit that.

Pelley said members of the public can ask a Mountie to turn off their camera, but doing so will be at the officer’s discretion.

There are times when the officer may obstruct the lens, or shut the camera off in locations where there is a high expectation of privacy.

They also can be turned off when officers are taking formal statements or discussing an investigation with another officer.

Police said the cameras will be allowed to be used when officers attend people’s homes, but not in washrooms, hospitals, treatment centres or religious spaces unless there are exigent circumstances.

The cameras are not to be used for 24-hour surveillance, facial recognition, strip-searches or internal body-cavity searches, or during incidents of a sensitive nature.

Footage is to be stored anywhere from 30 months to two years and beyond, depending on the nature of the investigation.