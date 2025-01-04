Boil water notice to remain in place for Sun Rivers residents until next week

Photo: Bluestem The yellow blotch shows were there is boil water notice in effect for Sun Rivers.

Residents in Sun Rivers near Kamloops are under a boil water advisory.

Utility provider Bluestem Utilities updated an order Friday, notifying residents of the development that a boil water notice is still in effect for the Sun Rivers community.

“We are still proceeding with the required lab testing protocol, however, we cannot remove the boil water this week due to the timing required to receive testing results,” the notice from Bluestem stated.

It went on to say they hope the boil water notice will be able to be lifted early next week.

It stated the advisory is issued when contaminants could have entered the water system, but boiling will effectively remove them.

Water being ingested in any way should be boiled vigorously for at least two full minutes. Water for bathing and cleaning does not need to be boiled, the alert order stated.

When the order is lifted, customers will be notified once testing determines the water is safe to drink.

“Should you experience air trapped within the water lines or discoloured water, flush your cold water lines for 2-3 minutes. If conditions persist or you have other concerns, please contact us,” the order stated.

The boil water notice did not specify when the alert started or specify what led to it being issued or if any properties in Sun Rivers are not affected. Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Bluestem Utilities and is awaiting a reply.