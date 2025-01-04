252591
247467
Kamloops  

Boil water notice to remain in place for Sun Rivers residents until next week

Advisory for Sun Rivers

- | Story: 525835

Residents in Sun Rivers near Kamloops are under a boil water advisory.

Utility provider Bluestem Utilities updated an order Friday, notifying residents of the development that a boil water notice is still in effect for the Sun Rivers community.

“We are still proceeding with the required lab testing protocol, however, we cannot remove the boil water this week due to the timing required to receive testing results,” the notice from Bluestem stated.

It went on to say they hope the boil water notice will be able to be lifted early next week.

It stated the advisory is issued when contaminants could have entered the water system, but boiling will effectively remove them.

Water being ingested in any way should be boiled vigorously for at least two full minutes. Water for bathing and cleaning does not need to be boiled, the alert order stated.

When the order is lifted, customers will be notified once testing determines the water is safe to drink.

“Should you experience air trapped within the water lines or discoloured water, flush your cold water lines for 2-3 minutes. If conditions persist or you have other concerns, please contact us,” the order stated.

The boil water notice did not specify when the alert started or specify what led to it being issued or if any properties in Sun Rivers are not affected. Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Bluestem Utilities and is awaiting a reply.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

251902


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



251826


244599
Real Estate
5069533
101- 1750 Lenz Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet

Douglas
Douglas Kamloops BC SPCA >




TheTango.net
Look twice

Look twice

Galleries | January 04, 2025

Zendaya: I'm very self-critical

Showbiz | January 04, 2025

Shoe thief at puppy yoga

Must Watch | January 04, 2025

Weekend Dose- January 4, 2025

Daily Dose | January 04, 2025

Justin Baldoni plans to share texts

Showbiz | January 04, 2025


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
252674