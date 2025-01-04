No arrests yet in connection with pipe bomb found just off popular North Kamloops walking trail

Photo: Contributed This photo shared with Castanet shows the pipe bomb discovered Wednesday along Schubert Drive, next to a propane tank.

No arrests have been made in connection with a pipe bomb found this week just off a popular walking trail in North Kamloops, where some neighbours say they are feeling uneasy since the discovery.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of beach along Schubert Drive just north of Richmond Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day after a passerby spotted something suspicious.

Mounties believed it was a pipe bomb, so they called in a police bomb squad from Vancouver. The device was eventually confirmed to be a pipe bomb before it was safely disposed of.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops that no arrests have been made in connection with the find and officers are hoping to speak with anyone who knows anything about the bomb’s origins.

“Maybe someone saw something they thought was suspicious in the area before this report was received, but never reported it, and now realize that it could have been the same suspicious item,” she said.

“Information like that can sometimes help better determine a timeline as to when the object first appeared.”

Neighbours unsettled, frustrated

Castanet spoke with three neighbours who live on Schubert Drive near where the bomb was discovered. Their names are not being published.

One nearby resident said she was surprised the first she heard about the bomb was in a news report.

“We didn’t know anything, except that police came and went,” the neighbour said. “It would have been nice to know something like that was happening. It’s very unsettling.”

A few doors down, another neighbour was less concerned but still frustrated by the constant mess left behind by people living in encampments along the river.

“Absolutely it’s frustrating, but nobody’s come up with a solution,” he said. “Everybody’s got these grandiose ideas, but they’re homeless and it’s a hard problem to solve.”

Another neighbour said he would like to see a more visible police presence along Schubert Drive.

“I think they should be doing more,” he said. “It’s unnerving — that’s the best way I can put it.”

Investigation is ongoing

Evelyn said it’s always best practice to be aware of your surroundings and any potential hazards or suspicious items.

In this case, she said, that’s what happened — and no one was hurt.

“Someone saw something suspicious, contacted police, police attended and protected the area from public access and the EDU [explosives disposal unit] safely disposed of the small explosive,” she said.

“The investigation related to its presence is progressing.”

Evelyn asked anyone with information about the Schubert Drive discovery to call police at 250-828-3000.

'It can be unnerving'

You don’t have to look back very far to find another shocking crime on the same stretch of Rivers Trail.

A 40-year-old woman was shot near the intersection of Schubert Drive and Richmond Avenue on July 31, 2023, and a man was shot a block to the south, at the corner of Jasper Avenue and Brentwood Avenue, a few weeks later.

Despite that, the stretch of trail along Schubert Drive remains very popular with walkers and runners.

Castanet Kamloops spoke with two people walking their dogs on the trail on Friday afternoon, and neither seemed particularly concerned about Wednesday’s discovery.

“It’s a little weird, but it’s the North Shore,” said a man, who did not provide his name. “It’s not enough to keep me away.”

A woman who lives in Batchelor Heights but walks her dog on Schubert Drive multiple times each week said she always looks out for homeless camps just in case.

“It can be unnerving when you come across them,” she said. “But I’ve never had a bad experience with anyone down here.”

There is no indication Wednesday’s discovery is connected to two pipe bombs found in Aberdeen in July of 2023.