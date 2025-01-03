BC Wildlife Park Wildlights enter final weekend of annual holiday event

Photo: Dylan Sherrard/BC Wildlife Park This is the last weekend to checkout this season's Wildlights event at the BC Wildlife Park.

This weekend marks the last chance to checkout this season’s Wildlights display at the BC Wildlife Park.

The annual holiday event covers the park in more than 1 million twinkling Christmas lights. It wraps up this weekend.

Wildlights runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday.

Admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $15.95 for children 3 to 17 and free for kids younger than that.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

The BC Wildlife Park is located at 9077 Dallas Dr.