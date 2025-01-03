252591
Kamloops  

BC Wildlife Park Wildlights enter final weekend of annual holiday event

Last chance for Wildlights

This weekend marks the last chance to checkout this season’s Wildlights display at the BC Wildlife Park.

The annual holiday event covers the park in more than 1 million twinkling Christmas lights. It wraps up this weekend.

Wildlights runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday.

Admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $15.95 for children 3 to 17 and free for kids younger than that.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

The BC Wildlife Park is located at 9077 Dallas Dr.

