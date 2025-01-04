Kamloops shut out of list of region's most valuable homes, but values inch higher

Photo: City of Kamloops This home at 1490 Westerdale Dr. tops the list of BC Assessment's highest assessed homes in Kamloops.

At the end of a cul de sac at 1490 Westerdale Dr. sits a five-bedroom, seven-bath house built in 2002 on more than four acres of land backing onto the former Aberdeen Hills golf course — and it still reigns supreme as the highest valued home in Kamloops.

That home, which is listed as an acreage, tops the list at $2.89 million in assessed value, according to new data from BC Assessment. Coming in second is a riverfront single-family home at 850 Lorne St. valued at $2.85 million.

Rounding out the top five is 1300 Finlay Ave. in Juniper Ridge, valued at $2.79 million, Brocklehurst’s 4600 Tranquille Rd., worth $2.73 million, and Juniper’s 3080 Kicking Horse Dr., at $2.68 million.

BC Assessment has released its 2025 property assessments, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2024, showing the typically assessed value of single family homes in Kamloops rose by two per cent to $693,000 over 2024’s average value of $678,000.

The top 30 assessed homes in the city range in value from just under $2.89 million million to $2.12 million (1771 Cheakamus Dr.), but local values pale in comparison to the tops across the rest of B.C.

Kamloops failed to place in the top 500 assessed values in B.C. and the top 100 in the Southern Interior.

The highest assessed residential property in the province is Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's $82-million home on Point Grey Road in Vancouver.

In the Southern Interior, a $15.6-million home in Lake Country tops the list. The 100th most valuable home in the region is a $6.79-million home in Kelowna.

Affordability may drive values up

Kelowna dominates the region, home to 68 per cent of the top 100 list, and its average assessed home for 2025 comes in about $245,000 higher than Kamloops at $938,000.

But those lower prices could explain why the Tournament Capital saw an increase in its typical assessment values, said BC Assessment deputy assessor Boris Warkentin.

“Lesser valued properties still seem to be affordable,” he said. “I think it could be a matter of affordability, where people are deciding it's still a good value in the city of Kamloops, and that's why they're paying what they're paying."

Warkentin noted the assessment notices that come out in January reflect market value of properties from five months prior.

“What BC Assessment does is that we take a look at what our 2024 assessments were, and we take a look at what sales occurred during the 2024 and if we find that the sales are either above or below what our actual assessments are, that shows us that there's a change happening in the marketplace,” Warkentin said.

This year’s two per cent increase in Kamloops comes in contrast to the 2024 assessments, which showed a two per cent decrease over values the year before. In 2023 Kamloops saw an 11 per cent increase in BC Assessment values, in 2022 it was a 26 per cent increase and in 2021 it was a six per cent increase over the year prior based on data from July 2020.

Dispute deadline a month away

Warkentin said the number of challenges to their property assessments the last few years has been less than two per cent.

He said those who want to challenge their assessments can do so until Jan. 31

“And that’s a hard deadline,” he said, noting people can file an appeal online.

Warkentin said if property owners have a concern with their assessment, the first thing they should do is visit bcassessment.ca where they can look up their address and take a look at details of their property.

“If they still have questions, what my suggestion is that they give us a call. We have a number of professional appraisers that work here in the organization, and we'd be certainly glad to talk to each homeowner, “ Warkentin said.

According to BC Assessment, most homeowners can expect generally flat property assessment value changes in the -5 per cent to +5 per cent range in 2025 range in Thompson-Okanagan communities.

There are nearly 445,000 properties assessed throughout the Southern Interior.