BC SPCA's Kamloops branch says it found homes for 30 pets in December, 43 in November

Photo: BC SPCA Kamloops This whiteboard lists all the pets who found new homes last month thanks to the BC SPCA's Kamloops branch.

More than 70 pets are starting 2025 in new homes thanks to the Kamloops branch of the BC SPCA.

The agency said it was able to home 30 animals in December and 43 in November.

“Seeing our furry friends settle into their forever homes during this magical season reminds us why we do what we do,” the Kamloops BC SPCA branch said in a post on social media.

“These adoptions mean so much more than just finding homes — they mean safety, comfort and unconditional love for the holidays and beyond.”

In December, the agency found homes for 11 cats, five dogs and 14 kittens. In November, they homed two birds, 10 cats, four dogs, 21 kittens, five puppies and a rabbit.

The Kamloops branch of the BC SPCA is located at 2816 Tranquille Rd., near Kamloops Airport. It is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.