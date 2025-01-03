Kamloops-North Thompson MLA upset with lack of work days in Victoria as B.C. Legislature prepares to return next month

Photo: file photo

Ward Stamer is putting the government on blast for a layabout’s work schedule, and the rookie MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson is vowing to work hard throughout his term.

The former Mayor of Barriere, who ran successfully for the B.C. Conservatives in October's provincial election, will have to wait until Feb. 18 to get to work in the legislature. But he is wasting no time calling out the government for what he calls a lax schedule after receiving the 2025 legislative calendar.

“This schedule doesn’t reflect the work ethic British Columbians deserve — it won’t be my schedule,” Stamer said in a press release.

“Sixty-seven days, that’s how long the B.C. legislature will be in session this year, and remember, the legislature hasn’t been in session since last May.”

The legislature typically does not sit in the months of June through September due to the summer break, and did not return for a fall session last year due to the election campaign that wrapped on Oct. 19.

In 2023 the legislature sat for 68 days, and 65 days in 2022 according to the parliamentary calendar posted on the website for the B.C. legislature.

Stamer said the governing NDP “should be embarrassed with the legislative schedule that’s been presented, as it does not reflect the work ethic British Columbians deserve from their representatives.”

“I can’t imagine explaining to my friends and family that this is my work schedule," he said in the statement.

"It certainly won’t be mine. I’ll continue working hard every day, as I have been, to hold David Eby’s radical NDP accountable for the mess they’re creating."

Stamer, also reiterated criticism he’s directed at the NDP for approving wind energy projects without environmental assessment.

“The NDP are going through the backdoor approving this with no environmental assessment, and without consultation with all stakeholders other than First Nations," Stamer said.

“What about accountability? What are the actual costs to the taxpayers of B.C. for these 30-year contracts?”