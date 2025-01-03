249312
Kamloops  

Judge not convinced dislodged culvert caused Cherry Creek to change course during 2017 floods

Flood lawsuit dismissed

A Kamloops-area woman has failed in her bid to hold the province responsible for damage to her property after Cherry Creek spilled its banks during spring flooding in 2017, sending a torrent of water through her land.

Corine Lebourdais sued B.C.’s Public Guardian and Trustee, which managed a property upstream from hers on May 4, 2017, when Cherry Creek overtopped and flooded.

The flooding came at a time when a high snowpack, hot weather and heavy rains combined to cause significant damage west of Kamloops, where residents said Cherry Creek was higher than it had been in 30 years.

Lebourdais’ claim alleged her property was inundated after floodwaters knocked a culvert loose upstream. She claimed the culvert became lodged in Cherry Creek, diverting the flow onto her land.

But B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori dismissed the claim following a summary trial. He said Lebourdais failed to prove the culvert caused the water to change course.

He also noted aerial photos from the time showing the dislodged culvert sitting parallel to the flow of Cherry Creek, with water running through and around it. The photos showed the diversion point onto Lebourdais’ property was upstream from the culvert.

“The separation between the final resting location of the dislodged culvert and the diversion point in Cherry Creek is not consistent with [Lebourdais’ expert geomorphologist’s] opinion,” Hori wrote in his decision.

“Therefore, I find that the plaintiff has failed to prove that the dislodged culvert caused the diversion of Cherry Creek.”

