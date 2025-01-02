250988
Kamloops RCMP investigate report of armed man threatening teen on Juniper Ridge trail

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a report of an armed man who threatened and then chased a teenager on a trail in Juniper Ridge.

According to the report, a teen walking along a trail near Capilano Drive at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 encountered a man who pulled a gun and made a threat. The teen told police the man chased them onto the roadway.

“Upon receiving the report, officers attended and surveyed the area, obtained statements and canvassed for video,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are turning to the public in an attempt to obtain more security or dash-camera footage, witnesses and information that could help further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a white man with a brown moustache and beard. He was wearing all black, including a toque, a medical mask and a fanny pack.

“No similar reports have been received since,” Evelyn said.

She asked anyone with information that might be related to the investigation to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

