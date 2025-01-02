New art installation aims to connect TRU community, Secwepemc storytelling

Photo: TRU One of four fox sculptures recently installed on a roundabout on the campus of Thompson Rivers University, not far from a massive WolfPack flag that was recently erected.

A new art installation on the campus of Thompson Rivers University aims to connect the TRU community with Secwepemc stories.

The four aluminium foxes are the final piece of a half-million dollar effort to spruce up a roundabout behind the university’s Campus Activity Centre — a traffic circle that was recently fitted with a gigantic orange flag that can be seen from across the valley.

“The new fox sculptures, inspired by a Secwepemc legend, beautifully enhance our campus and highlight our ongoing Indigenization efforts at TRU,” Tina Matthew, executive director of TRU’s office of Indigenous education, said in a statement.

“They are a testament to our commitment to integrating Indigenous storytelling and perspectives into our community. As one of many Indigenous-inspired sculptures on campus, they play a crucial role in fostering cultural awareness and appreciation for the rich Secwepemc history the shapes our university."

The foxes are the creation of local artist Bill Frymire, whose work is likely familiar to many in Kamloops. On campus, Frymire is responsible for a 16-foot mosaic of local NBA star Kelly Olynyk and a tiled tree on the outside of TRU’s Early Education Centre — similar to a river mosaic he installed on a city-owned parkade on Lansdowne Street five years ago.

“I think this will engage students and visitors to TRU,” Frymire said in the statement.

“They’ll learn a little bit more about the local Secwepemc people and history. It’s one of the main roundabouts, so it’s something that you see from afar, then as you get closer, you can see what’s happening here.”

Frymire said he hopes the foxes make campus a “more interesting place to be."

They are not the first Indigenous art to be installed at TRU, joining a coyote sculpture on the Brown Family House of Learning, wolf sculptures on another roundabout, artwork in the new Coyote Den student residence building and a territorial marker inside Old Main.