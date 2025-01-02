Eastbound detour available on Trans-Canada Highway following fatal crash near Savona

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 5:42 p.m.

DriveBC is reminding drivers that Trans-Canada Highway west of Kamloops remains closed following a multi-vehicle incident, which left one dead and three injured Thursday morning.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, a detour is available for eastbound passenger vehicles only. The route is via Hwy 5 to Hwy 97D at Logan Lake then Hwy 97C to Ashcroft.

An assessment is currently in progress.

DriveBC will have another update about road conditions at 8 p.m.

2:49 p.m.

One person was killed in a collision Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Kamloops.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the crash scene, between Tobiano and Savona, at about 11 a.m.

“Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries and another is sadly deceased,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The highway remains closed, but DriveBC said detours are in place for passenger traffic. Evelyn said drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and watch for updates.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 6 p.m.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-314-1800.

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

The reopening of the Trans-Canada Highway following a collision Thursday morning appears to have been pushed back.

The highway is closed in both directions between Savona and Tobiano. A detour is in place for passenger vehicles only.

According to DriveBC, the next update on the Highway 1 closure is now expected at 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:43 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Kamloops as crews deal with a multi-vehicle collision between Tobiano and Savona.

According to DriveBC, drivers are being told to watch for flaggers and crews on scene.

DriveBC said a detour is not available.

The highway is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.