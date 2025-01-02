Bomb squad called in to deal with pipe bomb found on beach in North Kamloops

Photo: Contributed This photo shared with Castanet shows the pipe bomb discovered Wednesday along Schubert Drive, next to a propane tank.

A police bomb squad was called in to safely dispose of a pipe bomb that was found Wednesday on the beach along Schubert Drive in North Kamloops.

According to Mounties, police were called to a report of a suspicious item near Schubert Drive and Richmond Avenue on New Year’s Day just before 1:30 p.m.

“Based on the appearance of the item, officers believed it was a very small pipe bomb, which was later confirmed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police immediately protected the area from public access until the [explosives disposal unit] could attend and safely dispose of the item later that day.”

Homeless camps are present in the area. Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops the bomb was found about 100 feet away from the nearest camp.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.