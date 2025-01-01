Mediterranean tortoise abandoned near Shuswap Lake now recovering at BC Wildlife Park

Photo: BC Wildlife Park Franklin the marginated tortoise was rescued after he was abandoned near Shuswap Lake.

A Mediterranean tortoise that was abandoned near Shuswap Lake is now recovering at the BC Wildlife Park.

According to a post on the park's social media, Franklin the marginated tortoise is now resting safely for winter. Had he not been rescued, the park said Franklin would not have survived the cold.

“Marginated tortoises like Franklin naturally thrive in warm, dry climates similar to the rocky hillsides of the Mediterranean,” the park’s post said.

“This summer, Franklin spent his time exploring his outdoor habitat, basking in the sunshine and adjusting to an environment that suits his needs. But as the weather cools, it’s time for him to enter brumation — a state similar to hibernation where his body slows down to conserve energy during the colder months.”

Marginated tortoises are native to Greece and the Balkans and can live for upwards of 100 years. They are legal to own as pets as long as they were bred in Canada.

The BC Wildlife Park said Franklin was discovered near the shoreline of Shuswap Lake.

The park's post said Canada’s winters are too harsh for Franklin to brumate, so he is spending the season in a temperature-controlled fridge, where he is monitored each day.

“Once spring arrives, Franklin will be gradually transitioned out of brumation and back into his outdoor home,” the post said.

The park said Franklin’s story highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership.