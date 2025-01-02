Kamloops Polar Bear Swim participants brave frigid Thompson River

Photo: Tim Petruk Plungers race back to shore on Wednesday during the Kamloops Polar Bear Swim at Riverside Park.

About 100 hardy souls braved frigid temperatures on New Year’s Day to start 2025 with a plunge in the Thompson River.

The Kamloops Polar Bear Swim was held at noon on Wednesday, when the mercury was a shade under 2 C with sunny skies. The event attracted a diverse crowd of participants and supporters to the Riverside Park beach, many of whom came with donations for the food bank.

After years of psyching herself up, Krista Buder took part in her first plunge a year ago. She returned for Round 2 on Wednesday.

“Every year I try to do it and I’ve been a wuss,” she said. “But my mom did it when she was younger, so I thought why not.”

Victor Hooper has been here before, having attended New Year’s Day river swims for more than a decade. He described it as an “exhilarating” way to start the year.

“It feels like a good accomplishment once you’ve done it,” he told Castanet while preparing to run into the water. “Once I started doing it, I had to do it every year — it feels good.”

‘Like a mental reset'

Hooper wasn’t the only one at Wednesday’s event espousing the benefits of cold water.

Richard Doucette, who was taking part in his second Polar Bear Swim, said the frigid water provided “a good rush.”

“There’s actually a lot of good health benefits from cold-water swimming, and it’s something I do a little bit,” he said. “But it’s a great thing to do to start the year off on the right foot.”

Cate Arnold, who regularly swims in cold water, said the river is “always colder” this time of year.

“I find it’s like a mental reset, similar to the feeling you get when you’re meditating — like that little sense of internal calm,” she said while towelling off.

“Cold-water swimming is sort of a bizarre thing to do because it’s quite uncomfortable, but getting used to being uncomfortable is a really freeing feeling. You feel like if you can cold-water swim, you can kind of do anything.”

Water described as 'tingly'

Many other attendees, like Wendy Willis, were there for the vibes. Willis stood out on the beach, sporting a rainbow wig and an Ariel-inspired bikini top with actual seashells.

The only other time she’s taken part in the Kamloops Polar Bear Swim, Willis said the river was frozen and had to be broken up in order for participants to enter.

“I wanted an experience where you just do the full run in, so this year is perfect weather for that,” she told Castanet.

Willis then ran into the river, dove beneath the surface and immediately lost her wig. She returned to shore smiling.

“It was good,” she said. “It was tingly, but the water was not as cold as I actually thought it was going to be."