Coquihalla Highway traffic starting to move

Photo: Speckman's This photo taken by a Castanet reader shows a BC EHS air ambulance on the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 11:58 a.m.

Traffic appears to be moving again after an incident that closed one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla, a witness said.

One person said tow trucks were removing a vehicle from the scene and emergency workers had already departed.

Photo: Contributed A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla is being cleared.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

People are reporting a helicopter has arrived and traffic is still backed up on the Coquihalla near Juliet Drive.

"(Traffic) is still stopped with a helicopter, ambulance and several people on the side of the road," Angela Speckman, a witness to the scene said.

No official updates on the situation have been released, as of yet.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla may result in some slowed traffic, DriveBC is reporting.

Shortly after 10:35 a.m., DriveBC said that the incident was in the southbound lane of the Coquihalla Highway, before Juliet Drive.

"Expect delays," read the Tweet.

No information on the nature of the incident were made available, though the morning drive conditions appeared to be relatively clear for the time of year.