Kamloops couple have first baby of 2025

A Kamloops baby named Emerson has won the distinction of being the first born in all of B.C. for 2025, Interior Health is reporting.

The newborn made his debut Wednesday at 12:02 a.m. at Royal Inland Hospital to proud parents Jordan (Forrest-Drezet) Hill and Elijah Hill.

Interior Health said Emerson was seven pounds and 10 ounces and has no siblings.

In addition to provincial bragging rights, Emerson and his parents will receive a gift basket from the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce as the city's first baby of 2025.

Royal Inland Hospital was a bit of a longshot to deliver the 2025 New Year's baby, according to PlayNow.com odds, when compared to larger hospitals in the Lower Mainland.