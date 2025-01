Photo: KTW file

There will be no fireworks in Kamloops this New Year’s Eve — no legal ones, anyway.

The City of Kamloops on Tuesday took to social media to say fireworks are not permitted under any circumstances in city limits.

"No permits for the use or sale of fireworks were issued for New Year’s celebrations,” the post said.

"Possessing, using, storing, or selling fireworks without a valid permit from Kamloops Fire Rescue could result in a $250 fine.”