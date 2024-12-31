251956
Kamloops  

Suspect sought after Kamloops store held up three days before Christmas

Robbed before Christmas

- | Story: 525321

Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect in a holdup at a Kamloops store a few days before Christmas.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1300-block of Hillside Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

“Multiple officers responded to the area and quickly located and arrested one person, who was also wanted on arrest warrants,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Based on the investigation, police believe two people were involved. We are releasing an image of the outstanding suspect to the public with the hope that someone will recognize him and contact the detachment as soon as possible.”

The suspect is described as a man with a fair complexion. He was wearing a beige vest on top of a black hoodie, with the hood pulled up over a black ball cap with a white logo. He had on black pants with dark shoes and was carrying a blue bag and a square sling bag.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Kamloops News



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



248915


244599
Real Estate
5080713
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet

Sparrow
Sparrow Kamloops BC SPCA >




TheTango.net
Panoramic fails

Panoramic fails

Galleries | December 31, 2024

Classical baby

Must Watch | December 31, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'spent Christmas together'

Showbiz | December 31, 2024

Husky loves the snow

Galleries | December 31, 2024

Daily Dose- December 31, 2024

Daily Dose | December 31, 2024


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
248956