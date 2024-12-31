Suspect sought after Kamloops store held up three days before Christmas

Photo: RCMP Police say this man is a suspect in a Dec. 22 robbery at a business on Hillside Drive.

Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect in a holdup at a Kamloops store a few days before Christmas.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1300-block of Hillside Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

“Multiple officers responded to the area and quickly located and arrested one person, who was also wanted on arrest warrants,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Based on the investigation, police believe two people were involved. We are releasing an image of the outstanding suspect to the public with the hope that someone will recognize him and contact the detachment as soon as possible.”

The suspect is described as a man with a fair complexion. He was wearing a beige vest on top of a black hoodie, with the hood pulled up over a black ball cap with a white logo. He had on black pants with dark shoes and was carrying a blue bag and a square sling bag.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.