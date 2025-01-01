Strong turnout for City of Kamloops' Seniors' Christmas Light Tour

Photo: City of Kamloops

More than 600 seniors took part in the 2024 Seniors’ Christmas Light Tour, according to the City of Kamloops.

On Dec. 12, the free event saw buses of participants toured through the Sagebrush, Upper Sahali and Aberdeen neighbourhoods.

The event also included live music and snacks at Sandman Centre.

The city thanked all the residents who decorated their homes along the route.

“The event was only possible with the volunteers who generously gave their time to ensure its success,” the city said.

“A special thank you goes out to the dedicated transit drivers who made transportation seamless for attendees, helping everyone arrive and depart safely.”

The city also thanked Chartwell Retirement Residence, Kamloops Seniors Village, BC Transit and Transdev Canada for their help staging the event.