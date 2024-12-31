Mounties believe driver ran red light, caused North Kamloops crash

Photo: Michael Potestio Police on scene at a collision on Monday on Tranquille Road near Vernon Avenue.

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision Monday in North Kamloops that closed Tranquille Road for more than an hour.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Tranquille Road near Vernon Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday for a report of a crash.

“According to the report, a black SUV failed to stop for a red light and struck a grey sedan in the intersection,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said the investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.