Suspect arrested after threat involving gun draws large police presence to North Kamloops street

Photo: Glacier Media

A man was arrested on Tuesday morning after threats involving a gun drew a large police presence to a North Kamloops street, Mounties say.

According to police, officers were called to an address in the 100-block of Kitchener Crescent at about 4 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the report indicated a man was making threats involving a firearm.

“A portion of the road was closed while police responded,” she said.

“Fortunately, the suspect eventually surrendered without incident and was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.