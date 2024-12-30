Serious collision forces temporary closure of Tranquille Road in North Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio Police on scene at a collision on Monday on Tranquille Road near Vernon Avenue.

There is no word yet on injuries following a serious collision Monday that shut down a major North Kamloops thoroughfare.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Tranquille Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a crash.

When Castanet arrived at the scene, police had Tranquille Road closed at Vernon Avenue.

Two vehicles were significantly damaged and investigators could be seen scouring the roadway, which was strewn with debris. A piece of the fence outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help also appeared to be damaged by the crash.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police and BC Ambulance Service for information about the collision.