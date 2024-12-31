Pelley praises Kamloops Mounties for getting in front of violent gang war

Photo: Castanet An RCMP officer at the scene of a gang-related shooting in May outside the Ramada Inn on Columbia Street West.

Kamloops’ top cop says the work of police to get in front of a violent gangland drug war as a major highlight of 2024.

Police warned in the spring of a drug-trade conflict involving two rivals, Cameron Cole and Justin Hunt. They linked the dispute to a number of fires and shootings, and said it has increased the threat to public safety.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday that police are confident they’ve “made some significant impacts” through efforts to stem the conflict, and he anticipates charge recommendations with respect to a number of incidents connected to the dispute.

“To be in front of that is very admirable,” Pelley said, noting there have been a number of police operations this year seizing firearms and drugs of those involved in the local drug trade.

Police linked a series of fires and shootings to the gang violence. That was followed by a failed hit on Cole in July.

Cole is free on bail, living under strict conditions, while Hunt is serving a four-year sentence in a federal penitentiary.

Efforts will continue

Pelley said the work is far from over.

“We continue to focus on the ongoing drug conflict,” he said.

“We've had some successes with respect to targeting high level drug traffickers within our community."

Pelley noted that in 2024, the Kamloops RCMP detachment was also focused on targeting prolific offenders and the Repeat Violent Offenders Intervention Initiative (REVOII) program.

“We've had some significant results with respect to that," he said.

“We've seen positive charge approvals and sentencing in some of our investigations targeting prolific offenders, successes on individuals that we're impacting our downtown core for break and enters offences — all these kind of go hand-in-hand,” Pelley said.

Looking to the new year

In 2025, Pelley said the Kamloops RCMP will be focused on once again having the authority to address illicit drug use in public spaces.

“We're not looking to charge those that are in possession, but we're looking at those that are associated to other crimes, as well as involved in drug trafficking,” Pelley said.

This past April, the B.C. government drastically altered its three-year decriminalization pilot project that’s permitted the possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs for personal consumption since 2023. The province moved to make illicit drug use illegal in all public spaces, including inside hospitals, on transit and in parks, permitting the usage only at private residences, homeless shelters, overdose prevention sites and rapid access addiction clinics.

Pelley noted that in this past third quarter of July through September, police had a substantial increase in controlled drug and substance use files due to the recriminalization of drug use in public spaces with 171 files up from 66 over the same period in 2023.

“We've seen 159 per cent increase because of it,” Pelley said of the change in 2024.

Pelley also said police will continue to target prolific offenders and those that pose the highest responsibility for violence and/or drug trafficking within Kamloops in 2025.