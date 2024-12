Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man reported missing on Christmas Eve has been found dead, and Mounties say they do not suspect foul play.

Paul Guthrie, 45, was reported missing on Dec. 24. At the time, police said he hadn’t been heard from in five days.

According to police, criminality is not suspected in Guthrie’s death and the incident is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.