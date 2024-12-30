Drivers on Coquihalla south of Kamloops warned about slippery conditions, compact snow

Photo: DriveBC This webcam image shows the conditions on the Coquihalla Highway near the Logan Lake exit south of Kamloops just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

UPDATE: 2:57 p.m.

A collision that was slowing traffic on the Coquihalla Highway has now been cleared, but drivers are still being warned to expect snowy and slippery conditions between Kamloops and Merritt.

According to DriveBC, motorists are being urged to watch for slippery sections between Merritt and the Walloper Interchange.

Compact snow is being reported, as well.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:15 p.m.

A crash on the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic.

Motorists are being advised to watch for traffic control and expect delays, according to a post from DriveBC.

The incident is said to have occurred in the southbound lanes but is affecting traffic heading north as well

According to DriveBC, the crash is between the Walloper Interchange (Exit 336) and Helmer Road (Exit 315), about a kilometre north of the Surrey Lake summit.

An update is expected at about 2 p.m.