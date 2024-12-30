DriveBC warns collision involving semi truck creating delays on Coquihalla south of Kamloops

Photo: Drive BC A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic on the Coquihalla Highway just south of Lac Le Jeune

A crash on the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic.

Motorists are being advised to watch for traffic control and expect delays, according to a post from DriveBC.

The incident is said to have occurred in the southbound lanes but is affecting traffic heading north as well

According to DriveBC, the crash is between the Walloper Interchange (Exit 336) and Helmer Road (Exit 315), about a kilometre north of the Surrey Lake summit.

An update is expected at about 2 p.m.