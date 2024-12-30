245783
Kamloops  

DriveBC warns collision involving semi truck creating delays on Coquihalla south of Kamloops

Semi crash on Coquihalla

- | Story: 525122

A crash on the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic.

Motorists are being advised to watch for traffic control and expect delays, according to a post from DriveBC.

The incident is said to have occurred in the southbound lanes but is affecting traffic heading north as well

According to DriveBC, the crash is between the Walloper Interchange (Exit 336) and Helmer Road (Exit 315), about a kilometre north of the Surrey Lake summit.

An update is expected at about 2 p.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



248915


244599
Real Estate
5096145
344 Woodpark Crescent
6 bedrooms 3 baths
$980,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet

Douglas
Douglas Kamloops BC SPCA >




TheTango.net
Iconic movie mistakes

Iconic movie mistakes

Galleries | December 30, 2024

Barry Keoghan didn’t get 'Bird' script

Showbiz | December 30, 2024

Elf on the Shelf fail

Must Watch | December 30, 2024

Cat staircase

Must Watch | December 30, 2024

Daily Dose- December 30, 2024

Daily Dose | December 30, 2024


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
242216
242416