Merritt soup kitchen says increased demand is causing strain as prices climb

Photo: Ty Lim St. Michael's Church struggles as the price of grocery items are expected to soar early next year.

For 27 years, the Soup Bowl at St. Michael’s Church has helped those less fortunate in Merritt by providing warm meals to anyone in need.

However, as the rising cost of essentials continues to impact many Canadians, the Soup Bowl has also seen an increase in demand for their services.

“We have seen a large influx of people these last few years as grocery prices continue to rise and it appears another increase is coming in January,” said Michael Furman, program co-ordinator, who expressed concern about the upcoming expected rise in price on grocery items in January, a trend that has caused the program difficulty for the past two years already.

“For us, it is two-fold. We are serving sometimes over 150 people each Tuesday and the supplies we require to do this have also increased in number and price. Many items need to be purchased for each week, from vegetables for soups to sandwich items like buns, mayo, margarine as well as the wraps and bags and such to put food in.”

Furman said it takes about 50 pounds of meat and vegetables just to prepare the soup required each week. Most of it is donated by Save-On-Foods and the Loop Resource program, and No Frills has also been contributing under the Merritt store’s new ownership.

“We also rely on and are quite grateful to Scw’exmx Child and Family Services and Metis Society for their weekly contributions that allow for us to serve so much to so many,” said Furman.

But still, increased costs across the board are creating a strain at the Soup Bowl, as they are for most non-profits. 2025 will be the first year in nearly three decades that the program will have to actively fundraise and solicit donations to continue.

“It should be noted that all funds go to the collection, preparation and distribution of food,” Furman said.

“We do not have any payroll or rental commitments as everyone volunteers and St. Michael’s Church has waived any rent for several years now.”

The volunteers work tirelessly with whatever donations come in in order to ensure that every Tuesday, the doors of St. Michael’s are opened and no one goes away hungry.

“We cook and portion everything out to single servings, like the soup, sandwiches, fruit and vegetables, bakery items and deli to ensure everyone is getting the same or similar items,” said Furman.

“So, you see, we are not only having some higher costs to feed the growing number of people but also the purchasing of the items has increased, like soup containers and packaging that is absolutely necessary.”

This year, the Soup Bowl expects to serve a total of 6,500 people, distributing 60,000 pounds of food through 4,000 volunteer hours. Roughly 15 per cent of all food collected is shared amongst other charities that combat food insecurity, including the Seventh Day Adventist Church and, most notably, the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

While Furman said that the situation is not “dire,” at least not yet, increasing costs is placing a burden on the program, and there is little chance that will change in 2025.

“We will continue on with what we have to give,” said Furman. “But the help to cover the costs of doing so is always a part of something like this.”