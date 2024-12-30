Man who threatened clerk with gun while demanding Slurpees and cash pleads guilty to Merritt robbery

Photo: RCMP This still from surveillance footage shows the suspect in an armed robbery May 10 at a business in Merritt, according to police.

A man who threatened the life of a convenience store clerk after robbing the cash register and having him make screamer Slurpees will learn his fate next month after pleading guilty to a rash of charges.

Timothy Cole Pierre, 28, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to a robbery at Bob’s Mini Mart in Merritt back on May 10.

He also pleaded guilty to a rash of other charges.

Those charges stemmed from stealing an RCMP credit card this past spring, breaching a release order on May 14 by possessing cheques not in his name, fleeing police on March 28 after stealing $100-worth of gasoline from a Chevron station in Lillooet and an April 19 mischief under $5,000.

In that April incident he smashed a mirror on a vehicle with a bat during a dispute with his in-laws.

When he fled police on March 28, he sped off after an officer pulled him over and asked him for his license. RCMP in Lytton would arrest Pierre four days later on an unrelated matter.

He stole the RCMP credit card just before 2 a.m. after smashing open the window of a marked police cruiser in the detachment parking lot. Merritt RCMP arrested him on May 6 at the Merritt Canco gas station after tracking the credit card history and receiving a call from the store that Pierre was there. Police found the card on him as well as a knife in his waistband.

Pierre was released on conditions a day after that arrest on May 7 and three days later robbed Bob's Mini Mart.

Call the cops and you’re “a dead man”

Court heard Pierre attended the convenience store at about 2 p.m. on May 10 and walked around inside for a couple minutes before asking the clerk to prepare screamers — a Slurpee mixed with ice cream.

As the clerk was preparing to make the beverages, Pierre pulled out from his waistband what appeared to be a handgun and told the clerk to make the screamers or he would shoot him. The gun would later be revealed to be an imitation firearm.

Pierre pointed the gun at the clerk’s face and continued holding it at his side while the clerk made the screamers.

After making the beverages Pierre demanded what was about $500 in cash from the till as he stood next to the clerk.

The clerk handed over the money, and as Pierre left the store he told the clerk that if he called police he would “be a dead man."

Pierre, who didn’t cover his face during the robbery, then entered a vehicle being driven by someone else and fled the scene.

RCMP would later find the suspect vehicle, but Pierre, who was identified from security camera footage, was nowhere to be found.

The clerk submitted a victim impact statement to the court saying he lives with a fear of working in the store, which is a family-run business, and of the perpetrator returning, noting he had been robbed before but not threatened.

Four days after the robbery, police found Pierre at a soup kitchen and in his bag was a number of cheque’s that had his name taped over the name of the person to whom the cheque was actually addressed. Police also found a number of materials used for making fraudulent cheques in the bag, including cheques made out to other people, blank cheques and associated stickers and a number of printed pages containing personal account information and passwords.

Police also found eight shotgun shells and a tomahawk in the bag.

Decision coming Jan. 9

Court heard Pierre had recently broken up with his girlfriend and lost two important male role models in his life when he began using a variety of drugs and alcohol and turned to crime to feed his addictions. Pierre lost his uncle to a drug overdose and his grandfather, who attended a residential school, to alcohol abuse.

Defence counsel David Hopkins said his client was intoxicated at the time he committed the offences and in the early throes of an addiction.

“He’s absolutely horrified by his behaviour,” Hopkins said.

Pierre addressed the court saying he deeply apologizes for his actions.

“I do not recognize the man I was,” Pierre said, adding he aims to be a better person, father and son.

Crown prosecutor Ben Martin is seeking a total jail sentence of two years (730 days) less time served to be followed by 18 months of probation, while Hopkins has asked the judge to consider a conditional sentence order so Pierre can seek addiction treatment outside prison.

Pierre has served 223 days in jail, giving him 335 days credit given the 1.5 days credit for every day served in pre-trial custody, which would leave him 395 days remaining on that sentence.

Aggravating circumstances in the case are the use of the imitation firearm, the fact Pierre committed the robbery just days after being released on bail and the nature of the robbery involving threats and pointing the gun, Martin told the court.

Mitigating factors are that Pierre pleaded guilty and has no other criminal record.

Provincial court judge Wilson Lee noted he had a number of different factors to weigh and opted to reserve his judgement until after the holidays and set Jan. 9 as a date to render his decision on sentencing.