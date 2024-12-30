Kamloops forecast calls for chances of flurries, little sunshine

The forecast is calling for a week of snowfall in Kamloops, with chances of flurries continuing until the weekend and little sunshine expected, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is forecast to see mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries is predicted. Temperatures will reach a high of 1 C but will feel like -5 C with the wind chill in the morning. Cloudy periods and a low of -2 C is expected Monday night.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on New Year's Eve alongside a daytime high of 2 C. Snow and a low of -2 C is anticipated during the night.

The new year will start off with cloudy skies on Wednesday and a high of 1 C. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast during the night, when temperatures are expected to drop to -3 C.

Cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are expected Thursday and will increase to a 60 per cent chance during the night. Temperatures will go from a high of 0 C during the day to a low of -4 C Thursday night.

Chances of flurries will continue on Friday and cloudy skies are expected into the evening. A high of -2 C is predicted during the day.

Cloudy skies and daytime highs around 1 C are forecast to continue into the weekend.