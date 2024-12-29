Two-day program for Kamloops-area cancer patients aims to teach health and wellbeing

Photo: Pixabay

People in the Kamloops area who have been diagnosed with cancer are being invited to attend a free two-day program focused on providing support for patients’ physical and emotional health.

InspireHealth’s LIFE program is run in partnership with the Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society and the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

In a news release, organizers said the program “provides patients with the essential foundations of health and wellbeing during cancer.”

The program is led by a team of physicians, counsellors, dietitian and exercise physiologists and will cover stress reduction and coping, sleep management, self-care, nutrition, lymphatic and immune support, and exercise and movement.

“Kamloops and surrounding area patients with all cancers - newly diagnosed, in treatment or post-treatment - are welcome to join,” the release states.

The program will be held on Jan. 28 to 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested can register online at InspireHealth’s website.