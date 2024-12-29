Proposed solar project near Logan Lake gets green light from BC Hydro, will require environmental assessment

Photo: The Canadian Press

A proposed solar-energy project near Logan Lake has been given the go-ahead from BC Hydro, and will be the lone project of ten given approval the province intends to undergo an environmental assessment.

Earlier this month, the province announced nine wind-energy projects had been selected by BC Hydro to receive 30-year electricity purchase agreements, including the proposed $500-million wind farm south of Kamloops.

The projects were proposed in response to a request for proposal from BC Hydro as part of its Call for Power initiative that aims to address a drain on energy supply.

On Dec. 20, BC Hydro announced the ShTSaQU Solar Project near Logan Lake had been offered an agreement after one of the selected projects voluntarily withdrew and wasn’t included in the original announcement.

BC Hydro’s initiative asked for cost-effective projects that would create renewable electricity, required a minimum of 25 per cent equity ownership by Indigenous nations and will be able to come online between 2028 and 2031.

Calgary-based energy company BluEarth Renewables Inc. has partnered with the Oregon Jack Creek Band on the project, which will generate 104 megawatts of capacity, according to BC Hydro.

The province said solar projects with a capacity equal to or greater than 50 megawatts require an environmental assessment.

Working on exemptions

In a statement, the ministry of energy and climate solutions said it intends to exempt wind based clean energy projects from environmental assessment processes to ensure they are built faster, including the nine wind projects selected by BC Hydro.

“Ensuring these projects are completed efficiently and effectively is a priority, and the province is taking action to make that happen,” the statement reads.

The ministry said the approach to the exemption is being developed by the Ministry of Environment and Parks, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and Ministry Energy and Climate Solutions.

It said First Nations interests and environmental mitigations will be maintained during the construction and operation of the projects.

According to the province's environmental assessment office, the Reviewable Projects Regulation mandates the type of projects that require an environmental assessment.

Individual projects may also be exempted from an environmental assessment by the Minister of Environment and Parks at the end of the first phase of the assessment process called early engagement.

The Mud Bay Nature-Based Foreshore Enhancement Project in Surrey is the only project that has been exempted in this manner since the current Environmental Assessment Act came into effect five years ago.

About 40 were exempted under the previous 2002 act.

“The Environmental Assessment Office is working with natural resource ministries and regulators on next steps for exempting wind projects from environmental assessments,” the EAO said.

The ministry of energy and climate solutions said by exempting the environmental assessments, B.C. will have “the clean electricity it needs as the economy and population continues to grow while keeping BC Hydro rates affordable for people and businesses.”

Speaking with Castanet earlier this month, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer raised concerns about the province’s intent on waiving the environmental assessments, calling it “totally irresponsible.”

— with files from Stefan Labbé