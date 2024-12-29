Findlay's Vacuum and Sewing shutters for good after more than 40 years, Lee's Music to take over location

Photo: Josh Dawson Findlay's Vacuum and Sewing held its last day of operation on Saturday, Dec. 28.

While it's the end of an era for Findlay's Vacuum and Sewing on the North Shore, the location won't be vacant for long as Lee's Music is primed to take over the building by next spring.

Findlay's storefront has been at its location at 249 Tranquille Road since 1983.

Owner and operator Patti Montpetit said she has worked at the store since 2002, bought the business in 2004 and has run it with her family since. It's last day of operation was Saturday, Dec. 28.

“I’m ready for retirement, I have two wonderful grandchildren and I want to move back to the Island. I miss the ocean,” said Montpetit.

“The community is impacted every time a family business closes down, of course it does. But unfortunately, we have to live our lives too.”

With Findlay’s vacating the location, a deal was struck with Lee’s Music, which will be moving in some time next year.

Bitter sweet

Montpetit said The Sewing Machine Doctors will be taking over the business’ sewing machine repair contracts and Hi-Tech Vacuums will be doing vacuum repairs

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t leave everybody in the lurch, we are the last sewing machine sales people here,” Montpetit said.

While the business had searched for a new owner, Montpetit said no buyer could be found. She said she's always had to compete with online shopping.

“It’s a sign of change, and change happens and we have to allow that in life. It’s sad when you’re not shopping local, you notice Amazon prices are starting to rise because there’s no competition,” she said.

“Nowadays I almost feel obsolete.”

Montpetit said since the store announced it was closing she has heard from hundreds in the community wishing her the best.

“The North Shore is amazing, the storefront’s been here forever, it seems like, and our community has always supported us,” she said.

“I’m going out on a happy note, because I know that my clients appreciated this, and a sad note, because we're leaving them.”

New home for Lee’s Music

Mike Miltimore of Lee’s Music and Riversong Guitar says he has been consolidate his operations at his location at 13th Avenue and Battle Street, selling off the former Riversong Guitar location on Lorne Street two years ago.

As part of a post-pandemic expansion, Riversong Guitar has found a new guitar factory in Sicamous in a former houseboat manufacturing facility.

Miltimore said he sold his Battle Street location three years ago, making way for a five-storey condominium complex, and Lee’s Music will have to make the move to the North Shore by April 1, 2025 when his lease is up.

“When you’re in a place for 22 years, things like your office get pretty stagnant and sometimes you need those changes just to go through and clean and reorganize and have a refresh," Miltimore said.

“We are excited to go into the North Shore, which we believe has had a lot of investment and it's becoming the arts and culture centre of Kamloops."

He said music lessons, the retail music store and some guitar manufacturing will be moved to the new North Shore location.

With the new digs also comes new possibilities.

“Maybe we have an outdoor stage in the parking lot on the side, because we’re right on Tranquille,” he said.

“We got all sorts of ideas like that, running around and working with the NSBIA [North Shore Business Improvement Association].”

Founded in 1974, the announcement of the move coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lee's Music.

Another family business

While she plans on possibly doing some travelling and design work in retirement, Montpetit said she was happy that Lee’s Music will be taking over her location.

“It's nice to know that another family business is moving into my old family building,” she said.

With Miltimore required to be out of his Battle Street location by the beginning of April, he said he’ll be clearing out some of his stock.

“We have an absolute ton of gear that we don’t want to move,” he said.

“If anybody is looking for a musical instrument or has a need for something kind of old, we’ve got 50 years of stock that we’re willing to make some deals on.”