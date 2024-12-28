Kamloops Search and Rescue called to assist in search for missing man south of city

Photo: File Photo

Kamloops Search and Rescue has been deployed to find a missing man in the Chuwhels Mountain area.

In a social media post, KSAR said it had been asked to assist in the search for the man around 1:15 p.m.

“Team is getting ready to head out with all ground searchers and sled operators available,” the social media post said.

This search will mark KSAR’s 74th task this year and the second this week after assisting Barriere Search and Rescue when a woman became stranded in the Gorman Lake area on Christmas Day.

The woman was found and returned safe.

This year’s total incident count had already broken KSAR’s previous record set in 2021.