Film commission hopeful new provincial tax incentives will keep TNRD film industry growing

Photo: Katrina Harding Crews work on an unnamed film shoot on Oct. 9 in Cache Creek.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission hopes recently announced provincial tax incentives will keep film spending in the region on the upswing as it witnesses a resurgence in Kamloops-area movie shoots.

Two Hollywood strikes caused film spending to drop significantly in 2023, which saw only $6 million in direct spending in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, down from $18 million the year before.

Terri Hadwin, TNFC film commissioner, said this year's spending had increased over 2023 and estimated the region saw about $24 million in direct spending, but the exact number won’t be known until the new year.

“I think 2025 is already looking to be an increase over 2024, so a great progression,” she said.

Hadwin said while some might have expected the local film industry to “come back roaring,” it has actually been a “slow and careful trickle.”

She said the area hasn’t seen as many “movie-of-the-week” productions — movies that go directly to television and never hit the big screen.

“A lot of those have kind of moved over to the Okanagan for a little bit, and I think that we’re going to start seeing a few more of those ones coming back to our area," she said.

Incentives to give boost?

On Dec. 12, the province announced the tax credit for international projects made in B.C. will jump from 28 to 36 per cent, while an incentive for Canadian-content productions will increase from 35 to 36 per cent. Projects with costs greater than $200 million in B.C. will also receive a 2 per cent bonus.

The incentives will begin for productions that start shooting on or after Jan. 1.

The province said it also intends to restore regional and distant location tax credits for companies with “a bricks-and-mortar presence outside of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Whistler/Squamish.”

Hadwin said the TNRD is considered a distant tax region, meaning productions in the region will have further tax incentives to shoot in the area.

“What we’re seeing is year after year after year, we have a pretty steady incline of how much is applied to that distance tax incentive, so we are seeing the film industry is definitely growing in our area,” she said.

She said the new incentives will be a “big draw” for productions to shoot in B.C. and the TNFC will “see the difference” in 2025.”

“With those tax incentives, every single dollar that is given back to the production is attached to a person’s job, it’s all 100 per cent labour based,” she said.

“It’s all based on people being employed in our province, so I think that’s a positive thing.”

No progress on film studio

Hadwin said there has been little movement on a proposed $33 million film studio.

A site servicing feasibility report commissioned by the TNFC identified four potential locations for the facility, including in Dallas, Iron Mask and on the Tk'emlups reserve.

Despite a lack of progress, Hadwin said the region would be well suited for the facility.

“I did recently see that Westbank Indian Band has put out a bid for somebody to do a very similar study of what we have done in the last few years,” Hadwin said.

“I think that other groups are definitely seeing that it is a viable option to happen within the interior of British Columbia.”

Earlier this year, Hadwin said the Hollywood strikes had made potential investors wary but said the studio would be a worthwhile investment and the added infrastructure would attract further productions to shoot in the area.

Recent productions in the region include the action-heavy film Get Fast, thriller Die Alone, dark comedy Lunar Sway, The Test by local filmmaker Vesta Giles, the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, western Calamity Jane and the CBS series Tracker.

Also this year, a major film shoot could be seen taking place in the Tranquille area in February. Online speculation suggested that filming was for the second season of The Last of Us, but Hadwin said she couldn't speak to any productions that may or may not be filming in the area.

Earlier this month, the TNFC announced it had relaunched its Movie Locations Map that shows where films, TV shows, music videos and commercial were shot across the region.