Sicamous resident facing firearm, drug trafficking charges after CBSA investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Sicamous resident is facing numerous firearm and drug trafficking charges after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a package with prohibited items addressed to him earlier this year.

In a news release, CBSA said it seized the package at Vancouver International Airport in April, which contained three prohibited devices addressed to Jesse Pat Lyle of Sicamous.

CBSA said Lyle has a lifetime firearms prohibition.

In June, the RCMP executed search warrants on Lyle’s vehicle and boat, netting the investigators a firearm with an obliterated serial number, two firearm magazines, a prohibited spring-loaded baton, a prohibited stun gun and “trafficking quantities” of illegal drugs.

On Nov. 28, Lyle was charged with possession of a restricted firearm with readily available ammunition, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of a firearm in contravention of a prohibition order, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“We are taking action at the border to stop illegal firearms and drugs from reaching out communities,” said minister of public safety David McGuinty.

“This seizure is a great example of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA and local law enforcement agencies.”

Lyle was arrested by the RCMP and is scheduled to appear at Salmon Arm Law Courts on Jan. 7.