Thompson-Nicola Regional Library hosting holiday reading challenge for kids

Photo: Unsplash/Tom Hermans

It’s not too late to join the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s holiday break reading challenge.

In a social media post, the TNRL said readers between the ages of 5 to 18 can stop by their local branch to pick up a reading tracker with 12 book-related challenges.

“Complete fun challenges and colour in light bulbs,” the TNRL said. “Return it by Jan. 6 for a chance to win. Let’s make the season merry, bright and full of books.”