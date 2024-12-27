Thompson-Nicola Regional Library hosting holiday reading challenge for kids

It’s not too late to join the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s holiday break reading challenge.
In a social media post, the TNRL said readers between the ages of 5 to 18 can stop by their local branch to pick up a reading tracker with 12 book-related challenges.
“Complete fun challenges and colour in light bulbs,” the TNRL said. “Return it by Jan. 6 for a chance to win. Let’s make the season merry, bright and full of books.”
How’s your #holiday reading challenge going? ?? Complete all 12 by Jan 6 for a chance to win an amazing prize (trust us, it’s worth it ?).— Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (@tnrlibrary) December 27, 2024
Not joined yet? Swing by your library to grab a tracker and cozy up with a good book (or 6) this holiday season! ?#TNRD #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/NmkdAnATWa