BC Wildlife Park hopes to continue fundraising efforts for accessible playground in 2025

Photo: Facebook / BC Wildlife Park Seeing two woodland caribou settle into the BC Wildlife Park this year was a highlight for executive director Glenn Grant.

The BC Wildlife Park's executive director says a year of favourable weather resulted in good attendance for the park, which made headway on a number of improvements and a major fundraising effort in 2024.

“The attendance has been really, really good overall for the whole year. It was great not to have a whole pile of smoke in the summertime, or wildfires — all them little things help,” Glenn Grant told Castanet Kamloops.

“As we are an outdoor attraction, we go as the weather goes.”

This year, park improvements included newly paving some areas, including a pathway to the outdoor classroom, and undergoing pavement repairs in other places in order to improve accessibility.

Looking ahead to the new year, the park has its sights set on raising enough money to install a new, accessible playground, planning to continue its fundraising push in the new year.

“We really want to make sure we raise enough money to get that playground going,” Grant said.

This past year, fundraising efforts included a special family event, a 50/50 raffle which sold out at $20,000, and a WestJet travel offer which netted the park $7,500.

Grant said there’s been a lot of corporate help in the past year to help the BC Wildlife Park reach its playground goal.

“That's the big, that's the big project that we really want to complete — that’s one of our highest priorities,” Grant said.

The total fundraising goal is $1 million. Along with the addition of accessible playground equipment, the project will involve upgrades like replacing gravel with rubber surfacing. The wildlife park plans to keep popular features like the eagle’s nest tower and badger burrows.

New residents settle in

Two woodland caribou settled into the BC Wildlife Park through 2024 — one of the year’s highlights for Grant.

“Getting the two woodland caribou, it was huge for us this year,” Grant said.

Kirk, who was found a few days after his birth cold and dehydrated, was brought to the BC Wildlife Park late in 2023. Yukon, who was orphaned at just two days old, was brought to the BC Wildlife Park this fall.

According to the BC Wildlife Park, the pair, which started sharing a habitat in November, will help raise awareness about caribou and their important role in northern ecosystems.

Grant said bison duo Belle and Bruno were another highlight for the park this year.

“Now we have a young male [and] young female, which would be wonderful to breed, and we'll start a nice little herd,” Grant said.