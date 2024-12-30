Frustrated Valleyview residents consider legal action over proposed six-storey building

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects The location of a proposed six-storey apartment building in Valleyview.

A Valleyview resident says people in his neighbourhood are feeling frustrated and unheard as concerns linger around a six-storey apartment building being proposed for the area.

Craig Jefferson, who earlier this fall circulated a petition opposing the development, said neighbours are speaking with a lawyer about fighting the project, intended for a site spanning 2001, 2013 and 2019 Glenwood Dr.

He said residents have also been in touch with a Vancouver neighbourhood group which managed to halt a Kitsilano development in order to receive some guidance.

“We're going to move forward with anything we have,” Jefferson said.

A&T Developments is applying to rezone three properties to allow for a higher density, 120-unit building on the site, which is located across Oriole Road from Valleyview secondary school.

Jefferson said a main concern from residents is related to the size of the project.

“If they don't want to bring it down to four stories, then we're going to do what we can to just stop the whole thing,” Jefferson said.

He said 362 Valleyview residents from the immediate neighbourhood — including some living in five-storey building located a few blocks north on Oriole Road — signed the petition opposing the project.

“Our compromise is keep it to the current zoning. Just keep it to that at least. I mean, we’d have a hard time fighting to stop it completely. But if A&T Developments cared about this neighborhood, they would not be doing this,” he said.

Public submissions ahead

A zoning amendment and development variance permit for a site are being considered by Kamloops council, which voted earlier in December to progress these applications to the next step.

Council approved the first three readings of the rezoning bylaw, and authorized notice of intent to consider the development variance permit for the project.

The zoning bylaw is being held at third reading until the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gives its approval. Once this is granted, the city will seek public submissions on the matter.

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, told council that residents will have an opportunity to discuss any aspect of the variance permit, and a public notice of that meeting date will be issued.

Jefferson said residents worried about increased traffic and vehicles jostling for parking, especially with a school nearby, will be “putting the word out” about the invitation for public submissions.

However, he said neighbours feel unheard by council, and urged elected officials to slow down the process and listen to those who want further discussion on the matter.

“We're not against development. We are not. We're not those ‘not my backyard people,’” Jefferson said. “Allowing a six-storey building in this location creates significant problems, particularly with parking and the strain on local infrastructure. The scale of the development is simply not appropriate for Glenwood Drive.”

A&T vice president Gary Reed told council earlier this month that the company hears the concerns of the neighbourhood, but it’s difficult to add housing units to the market due to high construction costs.

He said to go from six storeys to four pushes construction costs up 20 per cent — which means rent costs won’t be viable.

Reed also said the company has had good meetings with neighbours who understand his point of view.

Jefferson disputed those statements, saying he hasn’t heard of anyone who has had these types of conversations with A&T representatives.

“It's profit over livability. It’s going to ruin this neighbourhood — there’s no doubt about it,” he said.