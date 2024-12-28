Kamloops Search and Rescue logs more than 70 incidents, 16 lives saved in 2024

Photo: Kamloops Search and Rescue Kamloops Search and Rescue members taking part in helicopter hover/entry training in 2019.

Kamloops Search and Rescue handled a record-breaking number of incidents and tasks in 2024, with more than 70 events logged.

In a news release, KSAR said the team is looking forward to another busy year of training and response.

“We are always ready for service 24/7, 365 days a year,” KSAR said.

As of Dec. 25, these search and rescue members had responded to 72 incidents and tasks — and KSAR added one more call to its annual tally on Christmas Day.

“KSAR was tasked out to assist Barriere Search and Rescue to help a stranded female in the Gorman Lake area,” the statement said.

The call for help was received just after 12 p.m., and the woman was located by 5 p.m. and returned by sleds back to her family. KSAR team members were back home just after 8 p.m.

KSAR said the total incident count for 2024 breaks its previous record set in 2021 — “an exceptionally busy year filled with wildfires and floods.”

KSAR said its members helped the RCMP 26 times this year, including one evidence search.

Members conducted four rope rescues, 12 swift water-related rescues and nine winter rescues. K9 teams were involved in 16 tasks.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia were factors in seven calls, a number that is expected to rise in the coming years,” KSAR said.

The search and rescue group participated in 133 exercises and 140 events, logging a total of 10,174 volunteer hours — and 16 lives were saved.

KSAR consists of 38 certified members and five auxiliary and support members, welcoming 11 new certified operational members to its team in 2024.

Meanwhile, work continues to find a new home for KSAR.

Earlier in December, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors gave its staff the go-ahead to create a preliminary design and budget estimate with the City of Kamloops and KSAR for a shared search and rescue headquarters and firehall on Devick Road in Rayleigh.