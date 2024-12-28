Thompson-Nicola Regional District offering free Christmas tree recycling in January

Photo: Pixabay

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is offering free Christmas tree recycling starting next week.

The TNRD said real trees can be brought to any regional district eco-depot or transfer station between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 to be recycled at no cost.

All lights and decorations must be removed from the tree first.

The TNRD noted artificial trees can’t be recycled, and encouraged residents to consider how trees might be reused instead of thrown away in the landfill.

A list of regional district eco depots and transfer stations can be found on the TNRD website.