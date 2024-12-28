251950
Kamloops  

Thompson-Nicola Regional District offering free Christmas tree recycling in January

Recycle real Christmas trees

- | Story: 524757

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is offering free Christmas tree recycling starting next week.

The TNRD said real trees can be brought to any regional district eco-depot or transfer station between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 to be recycled at no cost.

All lights and decorations must be removed from the tree first.

The TNRD noted artificial trees can’t be recycled, and encouraged residents to consider how trees might be reused instead of thrown away in the landfill.

A list of regional district eco depots and transfer stations can be found on the TNRD website.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

248548