Attendance 'fantastic' for popular BC Wildlife Park Christmas light show

There’s still plenty of time to take in BC Wildlife Park's Wildlights, the holiday event featuring more than 1 million lights twinkling throughout the park property.

Wildlights kicked off on Dec. 13, and will run each evening until Sunday, Jan. 5.

“It's been a really, really good show, and it's been well received so far this year,” said Glenn Grant, BC Wildlife Park’s executive director.

Grant said attendance has been “fantastic,” with a little more than 17,000 visits as of Christmas Eve.

“We've had a couple of really, really good nights. We had one night that was over 2,500, another one over 2,800 — that was the 22nd and 23rd,” Grant said. “And weather is everything.”

He said while it would be nice to have a bit of snow falling at the park, the mild weather has drawn more visitors, including residents driving into Kamloops from communities like Vernon, Salmon Arm and Merritt.

Park attendees are taking in new features at Wildlights, including a new 34-foot blue and white Christmas tree all lit up on the great lawn.

“We have Fred Flintstone, which is brand new this year — the guys made a large Fred Flintstone car you can sit in for photos,” Grant said. “The guys also made a huge Adirondack chair that probably most of your family can sit in.”

Music plays in 10 different locations throughout the park, including in the Home Hardware Family Farm. The event also features performers like Uncle Chris the Clown. Sisters Anna and Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen make an appearance on Fridays and Saturdays.

Grant said visitors are loving the park’s recent additions, two young woodland caribou named Kirk and Yukon. The pair are fed every evening at 6 p.m.

“There’s a lot of people that come up that way to see them,” Grant said.

The BC Wildlife Park’s train is running each night. Grant said visitors are encouraged to come early to enjoy this feature as the lineups can get lengthy.

Wildlights runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, with the lights turning on at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance. Adult admission is $19.95, seniors are $17.95, kids 3 to 17 are $15.95, and infants two years of age and younger are free.