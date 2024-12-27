Kamloops Heritage Railway Society working to restore historic 2141 locomotive, reintroduce rail tour

Work is underway to get Kamloops’ historic 2141 steam locomotive back on the tracks and once again touring a scenic stretch of the Thompson Okanagan.

Jordan Popadynetz, leader of railway development for the Kamloops Heritage Railway Society, said the city has a “deep connection” to the train, which was slated for demolition before being purchased and moved to Kamloops in 1961.

Popadynetz said the engine was christened the Spirit of Kamloops by former Mayor Mel Rothenburger.

“I think that that really speaks to the importance of the locomotive in the community, the relationship with the locomotive, the sentimental value of the engine,” Popadynetz told Castanet Kamloops.

“This is our little engine that could — and we think it can.”

Engine decommissioned amid pandemic

The locomotive, built in 1912, pulled its last revenue train on Vancouver Island in 1958 and was set to be scrapped. The City of Kamloops acquired the steam engine in 1961 for $2,000 after years of advocacy by former mayor Jack Fitzwater.

The engine sat stationary in Riverside Park for more than three decades before it was restored to run on the rails again — an effort which took eight years and 120,000 volunteer hours, Popadynetz said.

The steam train welcomed guests for years of rail excursions, but was decommissioned in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow to the tourism industry.

A coal shipping agreement then saw rail traffic increase on the 2141’s operating line, further complicating the locomotive’s return.

A plan to create programming through a heritage park and museum was derailed over zoning concerns last summer.

In 2024, the Kamloops Heritage Railway Society formed a new board of directors with the goal to return the steam locomotive to operating condition once more.

“For us and for our board — and for myself — it was really now or never,” Popadynetz said.

Popadynetz he had received notice in early 2024 the society might dissolve and its assets might be sold — but the new board has reinvigorated the organization and set out plans for its future.

This involves restoring the 1912 locomotive to operating condition.

Engine inspection ahead

Popadynetz said Technical Safety BC took its first look at the engine, and said it’s in great shape — but because it was decommissioned, they have to start from “square one” before it can run on the rails again.

“We have to completely inspect the boiler back to front, up, down, and all components of the engine,” he said.

A non-destructive test of the boiler will ensure it is safe and has enough strength to hold in the steam.

“Once the inspection is done and it passes, then we'll have the paperwork to enable us to steam it up and start training crew and to get it running again,” he said.

The society is hoping to have the locomotive dismantled in January and inspected later that month or in early February — and from there, the timeline will be solidified.

He said they are hopeful to see the engine pulling out of the shop into the second quarter of 2025.

“If it's been operated properly and it's been shut down properly and stored properly —which we are confident it has been, because we have the paperwork backing that — then we should be good to go,” Popadynetz said.

Tour route to Vernon eyed

He said along with CN Rail, they have identified a section of track for the historic train to tour — a route from Kamloops to Vernon.

Guests would board a motor coach in downtown Kamloops, then start their train journey in Campbell Creek. The train would head up a grade, through a tunnel and around a horseshoe curve before hitting Monte Lake with its “big sweeping views.”

The train would criss cross over Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold and spend a two and a half hour break in Armstrong before continuing to Vernon.

“With that, it would create one of the world's longest steam-powered rail excursions. It would draw visitors from all over the world with that title and with such a unique train,” Popadynetz said.

“It would really, I think, be an iconic and be a very symbolic attraction for not just Kamloops, but the entire region, if not British Columbia.”

He said they are also working closely with Thompson Rivers University, looking at using the heritage railway project as a training ground for trades and technology or hospitality students.

And as the historic locomotive embarks on the next leg of its journey, Popadynetz said the society is hoping to attract donors and investors to help power the project.

“I think the pride and joy that Kamloops will feel when this train pulls into other towns, and it's the Spirit of Kamloops doing it, it's Kamloops Heritage Railway doing it, it’s the City of Kamloops doing it — I mean, that's going to be so special for everyone,” he said.

“Just over the past few months, you can see how the magic of this train really does bring people together. This board of directors have come together and have said we believe in this, we can do this.”