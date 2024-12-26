Utility crews respond to water main break in Savona Community Water System

Photo: Pixabay

Some Savona residents have had their water turned off Thursday evening after a water main break on the community water system.

In a social media post, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said late Thursday afternoon, utility crews responded to a water main break in the 6900-block of Savona Access Road.

“At this time, crews are working to isolate the leak, and water will need to be shut off for a small number of properties in the vicinity of the leak, beginning this evening,” the TNRD said.

“Residents who are directly impacted will be notified in person this evening, and can expect a knock on the door from utility crews at the scene.”



The regional district said temporary repairs will start Friday morning, adding crews will ensure water service is restored as soon as possible.