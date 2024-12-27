Local sports story of the year: Kamloops athletes earn gold at Paris Olympics, Paralympics

Photo: Canadian Press Kamloops athletes Ethan Katzberg and Greg Stewart took home gold medals in their throwing events this summer.

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. For Kamloops’ sports story of the year, we revisit the extraordinary achievements of two local athletes at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Tournament Capital’s throwers were golden in 2024.

Athletes Ethan Katzberg and Greg Stewart returned home victorious from Paris, where they each claimed gold medals in their respective events.

Katzberg secured first place in the men’s hammer throw event at the Paris Olympic Games with an 84.12-metre throw — besting runner-up Bence Halasz of Hungary who threw 79.97 metres.

The athlete, who trains under Olympic medallist Dylan Armstrong at the Kamloops Track and Field Club, also won gold earlier in the summer at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary with a Canadian record throw of 81.25 metres.

The Nanaimo product is the youngest Olympic hammer throw gold medallist, earning his win at 22 years of age. He was also able to deliver Team Canada’s first medal in the hammer throw in 112 years.

After achieving his win, Katzberg was chosen to be one of Canada’s two flag bearers for the closing ceremonies, sharing the honour with 17-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh.

“People have been supporting me and rooting me on for a really long time now. To be able to have such an amazing Olympic experience has been incredible, and to bring it home in the closing ceremony and wave that flag high and proud is truly an honour,” Katzberg said after learning he’d been chosen.

Weeks later, at the Paris Paralympic Games, Stewart claimed a gold medal in shot put.

The seven-foot-two athlete threw a distance of 16.38 metres to win the men’s F46 class, defending the gold he won in Tokyo’s Paralympics three years ago.

Stewart had retired after Tokyo, where he set the Olympic record of 16.75 metres, but then returned because he missed the sport.

“I am going to go on to L.A. [the 2028 Games], this one is just halfway," he said after his win. “I wanted to come back and continue supporting the Paralympic movement, and support athletes any way we can.”

Stewart, who was born missing his left arm below the elbow, is also a motivational speaker and was recently featured in a children’s book by a Kamloops author.

-With files from Josh Dawson and the Canadian Press