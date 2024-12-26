Kamloops police asking for help to find 45-year-old man reported missing on Christmas Eve

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops police are looking for Paul Guthrie, 45, who was last seen on Dec. 19.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help to find a man who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

In a news release, RCMP said Paul Guthrie, 45, is associated with a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee with the licence plate VL8 74K. Police said Guthrie's family hasn't heard from him since Dec. 19, which is out of character for him.

"They are concerned for his wellbeing,” Mounties said.

Guthrie is described as a white man with a slender build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Guthrie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.