Kamloops chamber organizes gift basket to welcome first baby born at RIH in 2025

Photo: Pexels

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce is putting together a basket of gifts to celebrate the first baby born at Royal Inland Hospital in 2025.

The chamber, which is working in partnership with Royal Inland Hospital’s maternity ward and auxiliary staff, put out a call for gifts from the local business community earlier in December.

Brian Jones, manager of membership and development at KDCC, said the idea was brought forward by Dino Bernardo, chair of the RIH Foundation board of directors, as well as RIH staff member Jennifer Thur — the mother of a first new years’ baby herself.

Jones said Thur had wanted to organize a first new year's baby gift initiative for a while.

“I couldn’t think of a more positive and supportive initiative to get behind,” Jones said in a statement.

“The Kamloops business community is so supportive, the RIH maternity ward staff and auxiliary do such incredible work, and we’ve enjoyed every opportunity to partner with the RIH Foundation whenever possible.”

The chamber said the gift basket will be ready at RIH for the staff to present to the lucky parents as early as one minute after midnight on New Year’s Day.